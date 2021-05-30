HERMISTON — The West Umatilla Mosquito Control District and the North Morrow Vector Control District will be conducting targeted aerial mosquito control spraying with a twin engine airplane — weather permitting — after sunset on Tuesday, June 1.
The spraying is dependent on the weather and the application will be done the following day if there is a weather delay.
The application is taking place in response to a large hatch of mosquitoes impacting areas in both western Umatilla County and northern Morrow County.
A total of 10,000 acres are to be targeted in the Highway 730 area between the cities of Umatilla and Irrigon, and also around East Spearman Road.
For more information please contact the West Umatilla Mosquito Control District at 567-5201 or the North Morrow Vector Control District at 541-481-6082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.