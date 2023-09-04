HERMISTON — The West Umatilla Mosquito Control District announce it will conduct targeted aerial mosquito control spraying with a twin-engine airplane after sunset Tuesday, Sept. 5, weather permitting.
The application is taking place to protect the public against mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in several areas of western Umatilla County. If the weather causes a cancellation, the spraying will take place Sept. 6.
A total of about 10,000 acres are in the target area, according to the announcement, that includes the Diagonal Road area between East Ott Road and the Highway 730 Junction, portions of the Hat Rock area and the Power City area.
The district now has five confirmed positive samples of West Nile and is awaiting word on three more that collected Aug. 29 and sent to the Oregon State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Corvallis for confirmation. The confirmed positive samples were collected from the Spearman Road area, the Wanaket Wildlife area, on Golda Road and also Dallas Road.
“Residents in the district can expect to see an increase in mosquito control operations for the rest of the mosquito season or until about mid September in areas that continue to have positive samples,” according to the announcement. “Ultra Low Volume applications of insecticides from aircraft and truck mounted sprayers will be used to reduce mosquito populations in areas that are infested. These applications will typically be made after sunset when mosquitoes are most active.”
West Nile is primarily a bird disease, and some birds, including magpies, blue jays and crows, are especially susceptible. Mosquitoes become infected by feeding on an infected bird and can pass the virus to humans, horses or other hosts when they bite. The public is encouraged to continue to alert district officials when they come across dead birds so the district can track the spread of the virus.
The risk of West Nile is low but the district encouraged people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites. Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not become ill. Some may develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and occasionally swollen lymph glands or a rash.
In rare cases West Nile may cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain. Individuals with severe or unusual headaches should seek medical care as soon as possible. Residents of the district should remain vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquitoes and the diseases that they can carry, such as West Nile virus.
Here are some suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile:
• Get rid of old tires and other containers where water can accumulate and serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
• Flush or replace the water in horse troughs weekly.
• Be sure to flush or add mosquito fish to ornamental ponds.
• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.
• Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, making sure to follow the directions on the container.
• Screen doors and windows.
• Report mosquito infestations and dead bird sightings to the West Umatilla Mosquito Control District, 541-567-5201
Because horses also are at risk for West Nile, health officials encourage horse owners to check with their veterinarians for vaccination. Veterinarians can arrange for testing of samples from horses suspected of infection with West Nile virus.
