MISSION — Voters from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation went to the polls Tuesday, Oct. 9, and decided to keep most of their political leaders in place.
According to a CTUIR press release, every incumbent who ran for reelection to the board of trustees won their respective races, although thanks to some retirements and bids for higher office, there still will be several new faces on the board.
Board Chair Kat Brigham won a four-way race with 39% of the vote to secure a second term leading the board. The field featured a rematch between Brigham and Gary Burke, who Brigham defeated to win her seat in 2019, but Burke came in third place after Brigham and former at-large member Justin Quaempts.
At-large member Jill-Marie Gavin ran for the open vice chair position rather than run for reelection to her current seat, but her opponent, former at-large member Aaron Ashley, came out on top 53-47, the closest race of the night. Incumbent Treasurer Sandra Sampson turned back a challenge from Eugena Stacona by winning 70% of the vote.
Secretary Sally Kosey’s 49% vote share was just below a majority, but in a three-person field that also included former General Council Chair Willie Sigo IV and David Wolf Jr., it was more than enough to win. The chair of the General Council, which is composed of the tribal electorate, also gets a vote on the board. Incumbent Chair Lindsey Watchman won a new term by taking 55% of the vote against Alan Crawford and Andrea Hall.
The field for the at-large positions on the board featured eight candidates running for four seats. With Gavin running for vice chair and Armand Minthorn declining to run for reelection, the at-large race promised to introduce at least two new faces to the board. Incumbent Boots Pond and Corinne Sams were easily reelected while board newcomers Lisa Ganuelas and Toby Patrick took the next two spots. All four winners were the only candidates to clear 400 votes in the at-large race.
Besides the chair, the General Council also held elections for three other officer positions. Vice Chair Michael R. Johnson, Secretary Shawna Gavin and interpreter Thomas Morning Owl were all reelected unopposed.
One of the central issues of the last election was the board’s decision to remove Kosey from the board over her residency. Kosey regained her seat after taking the board to court, and every board member who voted to oust her lost their election bids while Kosey won the secretary position. Many of the members who voted to remove Kosey — Burke, Ashley, Sigo and Rosenda Shippentower — ran to return to the board, but only Ashley prevailed.
Much of the last two years in tribal politics has been dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. At times, the CTUIR’s gathering restrictions were stricter than the state’s, but it didn’t appear to affect their viability with voters.
Tribal voters also approved two amendments to the CTUIR Constitution, one amendment that adds language describing board of trustee misconduct and a second that raises the requirement for adopting amendments.
In total, only 30% of CTUIR voters turned out to the election, either by voting in person or submitting an absentee ballot. The Nixyaawii Governance Center will host a swearing-in ceremony for the board General Council on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.
