Pendleton graduation
A Pendleton High School senior exults after collecting her diploma on June 4, 2022, at graduation ceremonies at the Pendleton Round-Up Arena. Oregon Department of Education data shows Pendleton High School increased its on-time, four-year graduation rate 11% in 2021-22 to 89.8% from 78.5% the year before. The state average graduation rate for 2021-22 was 81.3%.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Every school district in Umatilla and Morrow counties save one had a higher graduation rate than the state average of 81.3% in the 2021-22 school year, according to data from the Oregon Department of Education.

Pendleton High School stood out among its peers, increasing its on-time, four-year graduation rate 11% in 2021-22 to 89.8% from 78.5%. Hermiston School District, however, had an 80.4% four-year graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year. This is a 7.6% decrease from the previous year’s rate of 88%.

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

