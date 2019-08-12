PENDLETON — Ryan Corey Newsome of Pendleton died this weekend after fleeing police Thursday and shooting himself in the head.
Newsome was at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. His mother, Gina Schertenleib, in a Facebook message to the East Oregonian confirmed doctors declared her son brain dead Friday but kept the body on life support to harvest his organs.
“He will be able to help at least eight people,” she stated, “more if they can do eyes and tissue.”
Pendleton police were looking to arrest Newsome, 28, in connection to a shooting early Thursday. Oregon State Police reported it continues to investigate Thursday’s police chase and Newsome’s death. The EO is working on updates about the investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.