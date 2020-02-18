PENDLETON — Daijha Roper, 9, has spent her life in Oregon. But earlier this month her image traveled across the nation when it was featured in a commercial aired during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on live television.
The photo shows Roper nestled in her winter parka and holding up a sign at a youth-oriented climate strike in Portland in December 2019. The 60-second commercial Roper’s photo was featured in was part of household goods company Seventh Generation’s recent advertising campaign focused on raising climate change awareness.
“I wanted to be at the strike in solidarity and give my daughter a look of what’s going on in the world,” said Dawn Swan, Roper’s mom.
So come December, Roper and Swan — who lived in Portland at the time — geared up to take part.
“I like to make my own art,” Roper said. “(Mom) made a sign and I put a heart on it.”
Swan later signed a release with a Portland-based advertising firm for Roper’s image to be used in the commercial. To her surprise, they received $1,000 for the single second of airtime, which debuted on ABC, CBS and NBC networks on Feb. 4.
She hopes they can use the money to create a business that would print and sell graphic T-shirts featuring Daijha’s artwork, with a chunk of the proceeds going to different environmental organizations.
“I want something that speaks from a kid’s perspective,” Swan said. “That’s where Daijha comes in. She doesn’t pump art off on a whim, so it’s kind of based on when she’s ready to get something out.”
Swan hopes to begin investing in materials soon, and while the business has yet to establish a name, the pair is excited to get rolling this summer. They’re already brainstorming possible slogans for shirts with a focus on environmental awareness.
Roper, a fourth-grader at Washington Elementary, dreams of one day becoming a scientist, teacher or a zookeeper. Her primary concern about a changing climate centers around animals and natural disasters, like the recent flooding that affected her neighbors.
“If we don’t change and do something now, a bunch of animals are going to be gone,” she said.
She and her mother have also had conversations about how rising sea levels impact land.
“At the strike, they were talking about how indigenous people seem to be more affected by climate change,” Swan said. “Islander people are losing their homes, waters are rising.”
The concept of rising waters became more personal for Swan and Roper when they went rock-hunting near Thorn Hollow before historic flooding wiped out roadways and damaged houses there earlier this month.
It’s a favorite spot for them to collect rocks, but Swan noticed the river seemed higher than usual and decided they should stay away for a while.
A few days later, she said, her extended family living in the area had to evacuate, and their home was reportedly burglarized afterward.
Swan lost sleep driving around the Umatilla Indian Reservation, checking to see if floodwaters were going to impact the home where she lives with her mother and daughter.
“To me, this is just a preview. We’re getting more extreme weather because of climate change. We’re getting more fires, more floods,” she said.
In 2015, a vulnerability assessment published by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation showed that the frequency of 100-year floods in the Umatilla River Basin had increased by at least 25% since the 1980s. The report warned that higher winter rainfall and less snowfall caused by projected temperature increases could bring more flooding to the area.
“We have a responsibility to take care of the land and to keep each other safe,” Swan said.
Before Roper and Swan start raising awareness through hand-designed apparel, Swan will volunteer in the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center community garden this summer to help grow food for her community.
“Daijha can go out there with me, we’ll be doing a lot of cleaning and planting. I want to give her first-hand experience,” she said.
