PENDLETON — A motorcycle crash Friday, Aug. 7, outside of Echo killed one person, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Raymond Michael Rone, 69, of Flower Mound, Texas, was riding the motorcycle on Reith Road near Ramos Lane, the release said. A motorist reported to dispatch around 5 p.m. that the motorcycle was down with the operator pinned underneath it.
Deputies responded along with Stanfield Police Department and Oregon State Police. Echo Quick Response Team and Umatilla County Fire Department also responded.
Rone was pronounced deceased at the scene.
