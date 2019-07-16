PENDLETON — One motorcyclist suffered serious injury in a crash in Pendleton and required an emergency flight. Pendleton police Lt Tony Nelson said victim's trauma was too severe for local hospitals to handle.
The wreck occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the intersection of Southwest Dorion Avenue and 10th Street. According to city staff who responded to the crash, the motorcycle was heading east on Dorion and the van was going north on 10th when they hit. The van drug the motorcycle and rider for about a block.
Emergency personnel called for the Life Flight helicopter, which landed at the old Pendleton Grain Growers property, and medics hustled the rider onto a gurney and into the helicopter.
Police and city public works staff blocked off the area and re-routed traffic. The crash investigation continues. Nelson said police made no arrest.
It was the second serious motorcycle-versus-vehicle crash in Umatilla County in about a week. Hermiston resident Nathaniel John Bloomer, 56, lost his life in a crash in Hermiston on July 8 after his motorcycle collided with a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck.
Pendleton will see a surge in motorcycles on the road all week, as Pendleton Bike Week starts Wednesday.
