MILTON-FREEWATER — Umatilla County Search and Rescue responded to an injured mountain biker stranded on Bear Creek Trail in the Umatilla National Forest Wednesday night.
Search and Rescue received a call regarding the 25-year-old man, from Touchet, Washington, at 7:18 p.m. During a mountain biking trip with a friend, his bike pedal clipped a rock. He catapulted over the bike, injuring his head and chest.
The man — whose name was not released by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office — was unable to hike out unassisted, according to a press release.
Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning, he was located and wheeled out of the forest by 4:50 a.m. He declined ambulance service, leaving the area by private vehicle.
Because of the remote location, Search and Rescue used InReach Satellite to communicate via text. The sheriff’s office reported there were several hazards on the trail, including rain which created hazardous footing and deep drop-offs along the trail.
Nine people from Search and Rescue, two people from Walla Walla Search and Rescue, and two emergency responders from Milton-Freewater provided aid during the incident.
