PENDLETON — They endured the monotony of online classes. They spent months stuck at home, away from friends, teachers and coaches. And when they returned to school, things weren’t quite how they used to be, with masks, social distancing and off-kilter schedules to curb the spread of COVID-19. Many struggled through the uncertain year.
But on Saturday, May 29, a windless, clear and warm day in Pendleton, they moved their tassels from right to left. After an undoubtedly turbulent end to their high school learning, the Pendleton High School Class of 2021 was moving on.
More than 170 students received their diplomas at the school’s commencement at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Hundreds of families, friends, neighbors, teachers, coaches and mentors packed in the stadium grandstands, stomping their feet, blowing air-horns, ringing cowbells, whistling and cheering for the graduates.
For many in the crowd, the day was emotional, as any graduation is. But this year, they said, was especially challenging for students, and seeing their loved ones persevere brought pride and joy.
“I’m surprised at the emotions,” said Lois Newcomb, whose granddaughter, Reice Obrist, was one of the graduating seniors. “I didn’t expect to feel so emotional. For my granddaughter, I’m so proud of her.”
The ceremony began with introductions from Pendleton High School Principal Melissa Sandven. The students emerged into the stadium to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance,” walking between yellow flowers on their way to their seats in front of the massive crowd.
Three students spoke at the ceremony — Bailey Baxter, Katelyn Kelm and Cortney Herrera. Each addressed the adversity students faced in the unprecedented year while reflecting over the memories they shared, from learning chants at football games to dancing at school dances to competing in elementary school track meets and taking outdoor school classes.
“This last year has been a rollercoaster,” Baxter said. “Not only for my fellow students, but for parents and teachers throughout our nation as well. My fellow graduates, despite all the struggles and hardships — hardships that havent been suffered in generations — we have made it to the end of our Pendleton High School journey.”
Kelm, the senior class president for 2021, directly addressed the pandemic while praising her fellow graduates.
“We are one of the first classes to graduate during a global pandemic,” she said, “which is proof that we can overcome adversity.”
She added: “Class of 2021, though the times may be unpredictable and unprecedented, we have the courage and resilience to power through anything.”
Herrera, the all-student-body president at the high school, began her speech reflecting on the memories the class shared.
“Memories that we have made together are now there for us to look back on and laugh at,” she said. “The last year and a half, the memories we were able to make were limited, but that does not mean that we didn’t get anything out of the past four years.”
Sandven recognized many students’ achievements, including honors awards, scholarships and students who planned to enter the armed forces.
Among them was Steven Asher, who plans to go into the United States Air Force at the end of this year, according to his aunt, Rachel Walker.
“It’s nice to know they have their whole lives in front of them still,” she said. “He’s been wanting to go into the military for years now.”
In all, the class of 2021 earned nearly $268,000 in scholarships from the Pendleton community, and more than $1.7 million in scholarships overall.
One student, Robert Wilfred Windy Boy, was the only student in Oregon this year to receive the biliteracy seal from the state for attaining high proficiency in English and the Nez Perce language. He was recognized with thunderous applause.
Cassie Abbott felt emotional watching her son, Nicholas Tucker, receiving his diploma on May 29. Tucker struggled to maintain a consistent routine when the pandemic hit, she said, and online classes were difficult. Several families at the graduation said their loved ones had similar struggles.
Only days ago they learned Tucker’s grades were strong enough to graduate, a moment she said felt amazing.
“He put in so much hard work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.