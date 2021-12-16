Autumn Jones, 22, of Boardman, remains missing. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, reports hunters in Dec. 15 found her red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta near Condon, but Jones remains missing.
CONDON — Hunters on Wednesday, Dec. 15, near Condon found the car belonging to a missing Boardman woman.
Autumn Jones, however, remains missing.
Multi-agency search and rescue missions continued Dec. 16 for Jones, 22, who left her family’s home in Morrow County on Nov. 27, according to a press release from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. She told her family she was going for a drive.
Jones called her family around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 and stated she was lost. Using a cellphone application, her family placed Jones in Wheeler County. Law enforcement searched but did not find Jones.
A mail carrier on Nov. 29 reported seeing Jones’ car, a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, near Fossil. Sheriff’s deputies from Wheeler, Morrow and Grant counties coordinated search teams to find Jones in the following days, but the efforts did not find Jones or the car.
Hunters on Dec. 15 found Jones’ empty vehicle in a canyon near Condon.
More than a dozen sheriff's offices, search and rescue teams, other agencies continue to look for Jones, along with volunteers. To help coordinate providing information to the public, the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office reported the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office provided a public information officer.
She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has blue eyes, medium-length brown hair, and weighs about 300 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Riverside T-shirt, black sweatshirt, black tennis shoes and possibly a black Carhartt coat. Jones' Volkswagen Jetta wagon has an expired Washington State temporary registration in the rear window and an All-Star Cars dealer plate.
If you have seen Jones, her car, or have other information about her disappearance, contact the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office at 541-351-9530.
The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates in its Facebook page.
