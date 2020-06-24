A firefighter aims a hose at an outbuilding that was consumed by a grass fire along East Punkin Center Road outside Hermiston on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to the fire shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, and received mutual aid from Echo, Umatilla and Boardman fire departments. Supervisors on the fire were unavailable for comment, but UCFD1 posted to its Facebook page that "several" structures in the vicinity had been damaged.
