UMATILLA COUNTY — A number of vehicles and a building were damaged in a series of separate fires Thursday evening in western Umatilla County.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a semitruck on fire at Milepost 2 on Highway 37. No one was injured in the blaze and the fire was contained after 6 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Corey Gorham.
UCFD1 responded as mutual aid to a call of a metal shop on fire by the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District. The call went out just before 7 p.m. for the fire at 81830 North Highway 395. The shop contained a cement truck and a full-sized pickup truck. Both were damaged and the building was extensively damaged, Gorham said. No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. The fire was contained within the hour.
Later in the evening, UCFD1 responded to another semitruck on fire around 9 p.m. at Lamb Weston in Hermiston. No injuries were reported, but the truck and trailer had extensive damage.
All three incidents are currently under investigation, Gorham said. He said that the fire marshall is out of town at this time.
