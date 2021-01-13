PENDLETON — A pair of truck crashes forced the closure of Interstate 84 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, for much of the afternoon and evening.
Oregon Department of Transportation closed the interstate in both directions between Baker City and Pendleton around noon following two separate truck crashes near mileposts 270 and 258.
"The one at (milepost) 258 was stretched across both lanes," said Tom Strandberg, who manages public affairs for ODOT in Northeast Oregon. "The one at (milepost) 270 they were able to get that opened up a little earlier than the other one to get around it."
The westbound closure was eventually extended to Ontario due to limited parking in Baker City, according to ODOT.
Strandberg said hazmat crews were called to help clean fuel spilled at least of the crash sites.
The crashes prevented the return of ODOT work crews who had been out treating snow and ice on the interstate.
"Until they could open a lane around the crashes so they could get by, they were pretty much stuck," Strandberg said. "They really couldn't do a proper maintenance of the highway."
Eastbound lanes were reopened around 6 p.m., while the westbound lanes were completely reopened shortly before 10 p.m.
Oregon Highway 204 and Oregon Highway 245 were also closed to through traffic, but those highways have also been reopened.
