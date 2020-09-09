PENDLETON — The man accused of shooting and killing a man from Hood River outside of Hermiston in June is now lodged at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton after being extradited from a Tri-Cities jail earlier this week.
Jaime Ubay-Farfan, 24, is accused of killing Tracey Scott Medows on June 20 near Lamb Road and Interstate 82 outside of Hermiston. Ubay-Farfan has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Ubay-Farfan was being held at the Benton County Jail in Kennewick, Washington, on fugitive and second-degree assault charges after he was arrested for his alleged role in a road-rage incident on June 7. But he waived his extradition rights in August and was transported to Pendleton on Sept. 8.
According to the online Umatilla County Jail roster, Farfan was booked into the jail around 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 8 and is being held on $4 million bail.
