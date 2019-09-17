WALLA WALLA — The arraignment for a man accused of murdering a Whitman College employee was continued Monday afternoon, as his competency was in question.
Colby J. Hedman, 23, whose last known address was in Heppner, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court to make a plea, but defense and prosecuting attorneys said they were awaiting a competency evaluation from Eastern State Hospital, which likely will take weeks.
After the first evaluation is made, a restoration hearing will be scheduled to see if he is able to become mentally stable with medication or other means, according to Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales.
If he still doesn’t appear competent, she said another hearing may be scheduled for the same purpose, after which he could be deemed competent to stand trial. If he is deemed competent, he will be scheduled for arraignment.
Hedman’s first appearance in Walla Walla was last week, with bail continued at $1 million. He had been returned from Baker County, after he stopped fighting extradition.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the killing of Kyle Martz, 35, of Walla Walla, in July.
Martz was a Whitman graduate and international student and scholar adviser at the college. Police suspect the two didn’t know each other. Martz worked at Whitman for seven years and graduated with a gender and German studies degree in 2007.
Hedman admitted to police he struck Martz with an ax multiple times before stealing his car and fleeing to Oregon, where he was arrested near Baker City after trying to elude police the same day.
Hedman is accused of breaking into the home of Bob and Robbie Borders, just north of Baker City. According to police reports, when Hedman went to the Borders’ property he initially moved items from a Toyota pickup truck he is accused of stealing from Martz into the Borders’ Ford pickup truck.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office deputies Gabe Maldonado and Craig Rilee confronted Hedman, who fled on foot.
He later returned to the Borders’ property and drove away in the couple’s 2000 Jeep Wrangler.
Hedman was arrested later after leading police on a chase during which the Borders’ Jeep, valued at about $10,000, was totaled, according to Bob Borders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.