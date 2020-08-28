UMATILLA COUNTY — The man accused of shooting and killing a man from Hood River outside of Hermiston in June waived his extradition rights from Washington last week, but it may be a bit longer before he’s returned to Umatilla County, according to Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus.
Jaime Ubay-Farfan, 24, is accused of killing Tracey Scott Medows on June 20 near Lamb Road and Interstate 82 outside of Hermiston. He is being held at the Benton County Jail in Kennewick, Washington, on fugitive and second-degree assault charges after he was arrested for his alleged role in a road-rage incident on June 7.
Primus said he won’t be transported and prosecution can't begin until Benton County either releases him from those charges or they are resolved legally.
According to Primus, a Umatilla County grand jury indicted Ubay-Farfan on June 30 on one count each of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.