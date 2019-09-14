PENDLETON — Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock leaves Monday on a fact-finding visit to the United States’ southern border.
Murdock, commissioner since 2013, is one of the five vice chairs on the National Association of Counties’ Immigration Reform Task Force. NACo, a pro-county lobbying organization, put 54 members on the task force, and Murdock is the lone Oregonian. About a dozen task force members are traveling to El Paso, Texas, he said, and over the course of next week will go into Mexico to see firsthand what is happening on the border. The group plans to meet with local officials there as well as members of the U.S. Border Patrol.
“One of our major focuses is trying to find ways we can bring workers into the country,” Murdock said.
While immigration is a hot political issue, Murdock said NACo is nonpartisan and looking for practical solutions to a serious problem counties are facing — the need for migrant labor. He said Umatilla County alone relies on 8,000-10,000 Hispanic workers in multiple job sectors. Agriculture tops that list, and Murdock said local farmers have reminded him they need migrant labor.
“It’s not like we have people lining up to harvest crops,” he said.
The group also will visit detention centers, which have received political and media scrutiny for unhealthy and even inhumane and dangerous conditions. According to various reports, at least seven children have died since September while in U.S. custody at the border.
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, has worked to shine a light on the effects of U.S. policy and practices at the southern border. In March he visited the U.S. port of entry at Tijuana, and in June he tried to visit a detention center for child immigrants in Brownsville, Texas. Merkley on Friday was in Pendleton for the Round-Up and said he and Murdock talked about the upcoming trip.
Going for several days will allow Murdock and the other officials to get a better sense of what’s happening, Merkley said, but he encouraged Murdock to check out key points.
People seeking asylum have crowded bridges at ports of entry, he said, and the U.S. policy to assess whether those seekers have credible fears forces them to become refugees in Mexico and wait weeks in anticipation of a court hearing they can’t possibly prepare for.
They lack access to a lawyer, money, computers and more, he said, and immigration judges know this.
The senator also stressed the harm from detention policies separating children from families.
“That infliction of trauma on children is beyond the pale,” Merkley said.
The need for migrant workers is real, he said, and the Senate passed bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform to provide a way to meet that need while beefing up security on the border. But the Republican-controlled House never voted on the bill.
Murdock said the NACo group is keen to take in as much as it can, including finding out about the treatment of refugees at detention centers.
“I want to see what it’s like,” he said. “I think it will be enlightening and help to make an informed decision.”
