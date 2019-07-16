PENDLETON — Pendleton police officers worked as human shields for the main entertainers Saturday night during the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest. Police Chief Stuart Roberts said accommodating the unusual request took every officer he had on duty in the Round-Up Arena.
“It seemed like each time we pulled our people out of the venue, we’d have a skirmish,” he said.
As many as 17,000 people attended the event, now in its fourth year, and a throng of around 6,000 packed the party pit. Police handled several incidents of disorderly conduct, he said, and when officers could intervene they escorted people from the festival and released them to responsible people rather than haul them to jail.
Pendleton officers and Oregon State Police troopers on bicycles worked the event while security fell to three companies. TCB Security Services of Newport was the main provider, and Elite Security Professionals of Salem also was on site. Rover Security of Gresham, a staple of local events, kept eyes on the camp sites. Festival organizers also brought in a security expert with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada, who created safety plans and coordinated efforts on the ground.
Rapper 50 Cent and headliner Post Malone had a number of safety concerns, Roberts said, and he and his department strove to meet them. The most significant challenge came in delivering the two entertainers from their green rooms at the nearby Pendleton Convention Center to the backstage of the musical festival. The route wove around next to the new areas for campers, and Roberts said there was concern someone could run up to the vehicles.
To mollify those worries, Roberts said he rode in the lead vehicle of each entourage as they made a few trips back and forth to transport personnel. The entertainers also wanted to keep fans and others at a distance from the moment they exited the vehicles to the back stage. So Pendleton officers lined up to create a human barrier to protect the stars.
The resource-intensive request, however, meant police were not working in the crowds for stretches at a time.
Perhaps the most serious indecent involved a man in the party pit who had a confrontation with security staff. Roberts said the situation escalated, and before police arrived the man was bleeding.
“The guy was highly combative when I saw him,” Roberts said. “He was on the number of the ambulance and was trying to fight EMTs and officers while they tried to clean him up. He ended up going to jail because he was so highly combative and needed a place to calm down.”
Doug Corey, music fest co-founder, said safety and security is a major priority for the event. No doubt with thousands of people and alcohol, there are going to be a few people who make trouble, he said, and security and police are right to remove them from the venue.
“I think our security and Pendleton police did a great job,” he said.
He added he heard of a few incidents but has yet to see any reports of what really happened. He was in one post-fest debriefing and anticipated in the days ahead meeting with Roberts to go over a more in-depth breakdown of security measures, responses and concerns. Each year, he said, he and fellow founder and organizer Andy McAnally strive to improve the event, and lessons from this year will help the next.
The sit-down with the police chief may have to wait a while. Pendleton Bike Week rides once more into town Wednesday through Saturday, bringing thousands of motorcyclists.
A motorcycle club from the Willamette Valley last year helped provide security during the Saturday night concert and several members beat a local man. Roberts said those people are not helping at Bike Week this year, and organizers promised to have motorcycle club members wear their jackets and vests inside out.
“We’ll see how that goes,” Roberts said.
