PENDLETON — An increased fire danger and dry weather conditions has prompted forest officials to implement Phase A of the Public Use Restrictions (PURs) for smoking, off-road travel, and chainsaw use.
The restrictions will go into effect on the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Phase A is the first level of wildfire-prevention restrictions, generally implemented when the fire danger is moderate to high. PURs are phased in as conditions warrant and may differ from forest to forest.
The public is also encouraged to be very careful with campfires when recreating in dispersed and developed campsites.
The public’s awareness of the increasing fire danger and cooperation is essential to a safe fire season. Recreationists, firewood cutters, hunters, and other forest users can all help by closely adhering to restrictions, operating safely and cautiously and keeping updated on the latest orders and regulations.
