PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest reopened 17 developed campgrounds across the forest on June 9, where crews have completed annual start-up preparations. While the forest is working hard to actively reopen developed recreation sites to the public, some campgrounds and all cabin rentals remain closed.
Forest staff will reopen additional campgrounds as crews complete site preparations, which includes access to the sites, removing hazard trees and mitigating other safety issues. Decisions for reopening additional sites will also depend on the availability of necessary cleaning supplies and personal-protective equipment required to complete basic start-up tasks. Some campgrounds may remain closed longer due to snow levels or flood damage.
The following campgrounds opened on June 9:
• Pomeroy Ranger District: Alder Thicket, Big Springs, Boundary, Pataha, Teal Spring.
• Walla Walla Ranger District: Woodland, Woodward.
• North Fork John Day Ranger District: Drift Fence, Driftwood, Frazier, Gold Dredge, Winom, Tollbridge.
• Heppner Ranger District: Bull Prairie Lake (without water), Coalmine, Fairview, Penland Lake.
Several campgrounds on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest are opened on June 9, including Oregon, Yellow Pine, Wetmore, South Fork, Union Creek, Southwest Shore, Miller Lane, McCully Forks, Umapine, Frog Heaven and North Fork Catherine Creek.
All other campgrounds on the forest remain closed until further notice. As sites reopen services may not be available, including restrooms or trash collection. The forest cannot guarantee restrooms that are open will be routinely serviced and those utilizing these facilities are doing so at their own discretion. Forest visitors should come prepared with personal hygiene items, including hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Additionally, be prepared to pack out any items brought to the site.
Most campgrounds charge a fee ranging from $8 to $24 per night. Other fees may be imposed for additional vehicles parked at a single campsite.
In addition to campgrounds, Umatilla National Forest trailheads, Sno-Parks, boat ramps, day-use sites, roads, trails, and general forest lands are also still open for public use.
The public is reminded that several roads and trails are closed in areas with significant flood damage. Detailed closure maps and updates on flood repair activities are available on the Forest Service’s website and at any forest office. Closure signs will also be posted on the ground.
Some forest roads and campgrounds are still not accessible due to mud, snow or snow drifts. In addition, traveling on thawing, saturated, and muddy roads can result in resource damage and serious safety concerns, especially if visitors are unprepared. Forest conditions are dynamic this time of year and likely to change throughout the day and week. The public is encouraged to monitor the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Facebook pages and websites for updates on forest conditions or flood repair activities.
To ensure a safe and successful trip, recreationists are urged to:
• Contact the local Ranger District office before heading out to make sure the area is accessible.
• Be extremely careful with campfires and never leave a campfire unattended.
• Obtain a Motorized Vehicle Use Map (MVUM)
• Be prepared. Pack additional food, water, clothing and other emergency supplies.
Additional information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
You can see, at a glance, the status of all Wallowa-Whitman recreation facilities on the chart at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/wallowa-whitman/recreation.
