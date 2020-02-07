THORN HOLLOW — A family member confirmed four people stranded by flooding in Thorn Hollow were rescued by a National Guard helicopter Thursday night after waiting more than nine hours.
"Everybody is doing pretty good," said Bill Koskela on Friday morning. Koskela's son-in-law was stranded after trying to rescue an elderly couple. "Wet, but surviving."
Koskela said all four people had been picked up by the helicopter and brought to a safe area a mile away by about 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. The four had been stranded since noon when Koskela's son-in-law, Nate Fuller, and a friend of the couple, Archie Morrow, tried to use a boat to help the couple escape the rising waters at their home.
Koskela said there was about 2.5 feet of water in the house by the time emergency personnel arrived.
