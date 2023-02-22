snowfalls_001.jpg
Drivers try to navigate Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Pendleton during snowfall and below freezing conditions. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued winter weather advisory that covers much of Umatilla County.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton anticipates unusually cold temperatures through Friday night for the Blue Mountains, its foothills and the Columbia Basin. It forecasts morning low temperatures of zero to 15 degrees, with highs in the upper teens to around 30, its website said Wednesday morning, Feb. 22. Morning wind chills could reach 5 degrees below zero.

The service predicted a northerly flow of very cold air for the next few days, with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees colder than Feb. 21 in the Columbia Basin and about 10 degrees elsewhere. A deep upper trough remained over the area.

