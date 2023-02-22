Drivers try to navigate Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Pendleton during snowfall and below freezing conditions. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued winter weather advisory that covers much of Umatilla County.
PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton anticipates unusually cold temperatures through Friday night for the Blue Mountains, its foothills and the Columbia Basin. It forecasts morning low temperatures of zero to 15 degrees, with highs in the upper teens to around 30, its website said Wednesday morning, Feb. 22. Morning wind chills could reach 5 degrees below zero.
The service predicted a northerly flow of very cold air for the next few days, with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees colder than Feb. 21 in the Columbia Basin and about 10 degrees elsewhere. A deep upper trough remained over the area.
"This will give us temperatures struggling to reach freezing in the warmest locations, with much of the area in the mid 20s to around 30," according to the short-term forecast, and a "developing closed low" in Idaho will continue a chance of snow over much of the area Feb. 22 before tapering off to mainly the mountains in the afternoon.
The NWS left its winter weather advisory for the Blue Mountains in effect, as radar and observations showed there was some snow falling there. It expected snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches for the foothills.
The cold system also will develop a pressure gradient bringing cold winds of 15-25 mph out of the north to northwest in the Washington Columbia Basin, though elsewhere, winds should remain below 15 mph, the forecast said.
The NWS also expected a second closed low to develop Feb. 22 in British Columbia, with the lows rotating around each other during the night and Feb. 23. That low should strengthen and move southwest to the Oregon coast, while the low in Idaho shifts north into the Canadian Rockies and weakens.
"This will give a slight chance of snow in the mountains tonight, with amounts of mostly less than an inch, though upslope flow into the Oregon Cascades and Bend southward could yield one to 1.5 inches of snow," the forecast said.
Temperatures in the teens in the lower elevations and in the mid single digits to lower teens in the mountains again are to be a major concern. Wind is likely to shift to the northeast in the Columbia Basin and Simcoe Highlands and continue at 10 to 20 mph, with lighter winds elsewhere. This should yield wind chills around or a few degrees below zero, the NWS said.
Feb. 23 "will see the strengthened low off the Oregon coast continuing to pull cold air into the region and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, with mainly upper teens and 20s expected," the forecast said, producing near record low high temperatures in numerous locations. There also will to be a chance of light snow over Oregon mountains.
"This will be the coldest part of the next couple of days, with lows of 10 to 15 in the Columbia Basin and in the single digits elsewhere," according to the forecast.
The low on Feb. 24 should move to central California, and the trough should get pinched off, allowing a warmer northwest flow to develop, the forecast predicted. With gradual warming, the NWS expects no snow and light winds. Temperatures Feb. 24 should be in the mid 20s to lower 30s, and at night a few degrees warmer at 5 to 15.
