UMATILLA COUNTY — A relatively smoke-free summer couldn’t prevent worsening air quality in Eastern Oregon during the cold weather months.
Following more than a week of low winds and worsening air quality, the National Weather Service lifted its air stagnation advisory Tuesday for much of northeast Oregon.
Weather service meteorologist Mary Wister said the advisory has been in effect since Nov. 1, only lifting once a cold front and precipitation helped dilute some of the sitting air. Wister said another system that’s set to roll through the region later in the week should prevent the air from stagnating again.
Wister explained how air stagnation works: During periods of low wind and stable weather, air pollutants like dust and vehicle exhaust hang in the atmosphere rather than cycle out of the area. Frigid temperatures tend to intensify air stagnation, Wister said, meaning the condition tends to be more prevalent during the fall and winter.
Combined with natural fog, air stagnation can create the hazy effect seen throughout the region. Besides low visibility, air stagnation also lowers air quality. Worsening air quality can lead to respiratory problems, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Air circulation isn’t the only new development expected this week.
In Pendleton and Hermiston, the weather service is forecasting high temperatures ranging from the high 40s to the mid-50s. While chilly temperatures are expected to remain, most evenings should see the low temperature stay just above freezing.
Friday could also bring more rain, although, as of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast states that the chance of showers is slight.
