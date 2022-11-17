PENDLETON – The National Weather Service is expecting another night of freezing temperatures, fog and rain, though to a lesser degree than that experienced this morning, Thursday, Nov. 17.
The winter weather trifecta will move through Pendleton in the evening where temperatures will drop, albeit not as low as they will in the Blue Mountains, where conditions are expected to worsen, Ann Adams, assistant forecaster at the National Weather Service explained. By Friday, things will start getting warmer.
“The forecast is high for tomorrow in Pendleton, Milton-Freewater, and Hermiston, in the mid-30s. Maybe one or two degrees warmer on Saturday,” Adams said.
The cold snap will not last long though, with temperatures set to rise above averages over the weekend and into next week.
“Our 8-14 day outlook, it’s vague,” Adams said. “It does show that the Northwest, the whole region, is expected to be above normal temperatures, so warmer, and above normal for precipitation. Warmer and wetter.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian
