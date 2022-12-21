Freezing rain.jpg

Freezing rain the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, coats Southeast Third Street in Pendleton. The National Weather Service in Pendleton forecasts single-digit overnight for the middle of the week and the possibility of more freezing rain.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — More freezing rain could be on the way to the Columbia Basin and Blue Mountain foothills, possibly by Friday, Dec. 23.

But meteorologist Rob Brooks with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said complex, layered weather systems make predicting the area's precise mix of wintry precipitation difficult.

