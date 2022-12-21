Freezing rain the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, coats Southeast Third Street in Pendleton. The National Weather Service in Pendleton forecasts single-digit overnight for the middle of the week and the possibility of more freezing rain.
PENDLETON — More freezing rain could be on the way to the Columbia Basin and Blue Mountain foothills, possibly by Friday, Dec. 23.
But meteorologist Rob Brooks with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said complex, layered weather systems make predicting the area's precise mix of wintry precipitation difficult.
"The unusual cold is actually less interesting than the complex weather systems," he said.
NWS Pendleton office meteorologist Brandon Lawhorn described the weather conditions that produced the freezing rain, and may soon do so again.
"We have very cold temperatures under a deep northerly flow, pushing an Arctic air mass into the Pacific Northwest," he said. "It's sitting at the surface, bringing single digits here and to the Columbia Basin."
Lawhorn said snow is possible late Dec. 22 or early Dec. 23.
"Warmer air aloft moving over a bunkered cold layer can produce freezing rain," he said. "If there's not enough time for the precipitation to refreeze, it will fall as rain. The transition from rain to freezing rain could happen (Dec. 23) around the Pendleton area. We could see freezing rain in the late morning or early afternoon. But keep checking the forecast for updates."
The system that brought freezing rain the night of Dec. 20 was moving quickly, Lawhorn said.
"It had a warm layer atop," he said. "Some temperatures in the mountains were above freezing. The Arctic intrusion below made for freezing rain."
The NWS had previously predicted a low of 4 degrees for Dec. 22 and 14 for Dec. 23 Snow is likely the night of Dec. 22 for the Columbia Basin, Plateau and Blue Mountains, then a 70% chance of snow Dec. 23, dropping to 40%. For the of night Dec. 23, the service expected a 50% chance of wintry mix before 10 p.m., then a 40% chance of freezing rain.
The NWS also issued a wind chill advisory, which remains in effect 10 a.m. Dec. 23.
