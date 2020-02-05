UMATILLA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in effect through Friday morning for streams and creeks in the foothills of the Blue Mountains and eastern slopes of the Washington Cascades.
Meteorologist Mary Wister said they were not expecting anything "major," but there could be some pastures flooded by the Umatilla River at or above the Gibbon area 20 miles east of Pendleton.
The warning issued Wednesday notes people should be cautious around streams and rivers and be on the lookout for fast currents, a rapid rise in water level, weak banks, cold water and ponding in fields. It also encourages people not to drive through flooding over roads.
Pendleton residents may be wary of flooding after McKay Creek flooded neighborhoods last year, but Wister said Wednesday afternoon that the McKay Creek Reservoir was only 37% full.
"There's still a lot of room left," she said.
While the weather has warmed up enough to turn now to rain this week, Wister said people can expect a return to colder weather within a few days.
