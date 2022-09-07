PENDLETON — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the Blue Mountains early Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, and a fire weather watch for the foothills and Columbia Basin.
Dry and windy conditions prompted the alerts, which go into effect Wednesday afternoon and end that night.
The NWS forecast low relative humidity in the teens and gusty winds up to 30 mph, with a chance of thunderstorms in eastern areas. It expects high fire spread potential. The service urged residents to use caution and report any wildfires to authorities.
"The areas to south, the actual Blue Mountains, are under a red flag warning," NWS hydrometeorologist Ann Adams said. "The foothills, that is, Pendleton, Walla Walla, Condon and the lower elevation Columbia Basin, are under fire weather watch."
The NWS expected winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Higher gusts could be experienced in the afternoon along the eastern Columbia Gorge into the western lower Columbia Basin. Humidity could drop as low as 15 percent.
The combination of wind and low humidity could lead to persistent critical fire weather conditions, promoting increased fire spread on both new and existing blazes. Residents are advised to pay attention to updated weather forecasts for possible red flag warnings.
