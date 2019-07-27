Crews work to lower the internal structure of the National Weather Service Pendleton radar dome Friday morning. The removal of the dome was a part of the endeavor to update and replace the radar system. The renovated radar system is expected to provide reliable data for the next 10 years, according to the National Weather Service.
