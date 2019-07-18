PENDLETON — The National Weather Service’s radar in Pendleton will be offline for over a week as the agency completes a major upgrade.
Starting Monday and running through the end of the month, NWS will take apart the red and white radar tower to thoroughly clean, repair and upgrade equipment in the radome and replace the pedestal. The agency uses radar to track precipitation, wind and other weather elements.
Meteorologist Rob Brooks said even though the radar will be down, the weather service will be able to use radar readings from its neighboring offices in Portland; Medford; Boise, Idaho; and Spokane, Washington. The Pendleton office will still have other tools, such as observations, spotter reports and satellite data.
“We’re not blind,” he said.
The weather service is upgrading its radar systems across the country. Having the work done now in Pendleton means the system will be ready for the fall and winter months, when there are commonly more extreme weather events. Once upgraded, the system should be able to provide reliable data for at least the next 10 years, according to the weather service.
Meteorologist Mark Austin said the NWS can now get satellite data updated once every minute, and has a “very dedicated network” of storm spotters in the area. They might not have as accurate a measurement as usual of how much precipitation fell, he said, but they will know where the storms are located.
The upgrade project is part of the Service Life Extension Program, which is being implemented across the country to extend the life of NSW radar for at least another decade and prevent equipment failures.
Brooks said Pendleton’s equipment was installed in the 1990s.
“This will help ensure functionality and performance,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.