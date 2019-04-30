HERMISTON — Aggravated murder defendant David Edgar Sommerville of Boardman has a hearing to enter his plea.
Sommerville, 19, along with Vincent Wesley David Shermantine, 29, of Hermiston, are on the hook for the 2018 shooting death of Eric Navarrete of Hermiston. Sommerville faces the aggravated murder charge, the only crime that carries the threat of the death penalty in Oregon, as well as murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Shermantine faces murder but not aggravated murder, first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
Shermantine on April 12 pleaded not guilty to the charges. But Sommerville has yet to enter a plea. He remedies that with a hearing Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, Hermiston. Circuit Judge Daniel Hill also will consider a defense motion to preserve evidence.
Shermantine had a pre-trial hearing Tuesday morning. Hill set the next conference for May 29.
