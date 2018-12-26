Shawn Williams Murray hefts weights most Pendleton gym rats dream about. But his brains, not his brawn, combined with a love of family to land him in the Round-Up City this fall so he could help Airbus subsidiary A^3 keep flying.
The 28-year-old former Navy flight mechanic said he had choices of where to work in the aerospace industry, and A^3 provided what he sought.
“When I got here, I wanted to spend as much with with my family as possible,” Shawn said.
Shawn and his wife, Noel Murray, have a girl, 5, and a boy, 2. Shawn said his previous jobs in the aerospace industry meant working 70-80 hours a week, and his last job took him away from home about 90 nights a year. With A^3, he spends most of the time in town and he clocks in at 40 hours a week.
He is a transplant from Delaware and adopted at 13. He said he planned to go to college but finances and family circumstances pushed him down another path. He joined the U.S. Navy in March 2009 and became a mechanic. The Navy stationed Shawn at its newest and largest master jet base, Naval Air Station Lemoore, where he worked on fighter jets, such as the F/A-18 Hornet.
After three years, he was ready to move on.
“I would have signed up again because I loved my job,” he said, but the town of Lemoore was dismal. He described it as “the armpit of California.”
Still, he met his wife there while in the Navy. Her family roots in the Golden State go back to the mid-19th century. He recalled going to a bar to celebrate a buddy’s birthday, and he saw her, and she saw him. They made a connection, he said, which led to a first date — seeing the 2010 animated comedy “Megamind.”
Shawn rather sticks out, however, even in a crowd. He is quick with a wide, beaming smile, and there is the obvious stacks of muscle.
He said he got into bodybuilding and powerlifting while playing football in high school. He was 14 the first time he lifted and soon fell in with a crew who were serious about their workouts.
“To them, it was just like, lift, lift, lift,” he said, and a couple of the guys turned pro as bodybuilders.
“That still keeps me going to this day,” he said.
He often hits the Club 24 gym well before dawn. He said he prefers bodybuilding to powerlifting, but he believes in lifting heavy.
“There’s no point in looking strong and not being strong,” Shawn said.
The workouts translated into post-Navy work as a personal trainer.
“It made decent pay for a single guy,” he said.
But when Noel became pregnant with their first child, Shawn said it was time to get a regular job.
That job was with a small California company manufacturing lasers for photolithography scanners as well as precision sensor devices for drilling rigs. Or, as he put it, the job was making sub-assemblies.
He then entered aerospace work with SSL, formerly Space Systems/Loral, one of the world’s largest designers and producers of satellites. He said he had to learn electronics, and his boss assured him he would do just fine.
“And sure enough, I pretty much did just fine,” he said.
He worked on projects with budgets pushing half-a-billion dollars. That was all just being part of the team, he said.
His next stop was at SpaceX, entrepreneur Elon Musk’s endeavor to make space transportation more affordable. But married and with two children, Shawn said he needed to be more available for his family. He had job offers, and picked A^3 for the stability it would bring his family.
Shawn, like the rest of the small A^3 crew, works at the unmanned aircraft systems range at the Pendleton airport.
“My job is to make sure we’re ready for flights and to build whatever we need,” he said.
And, again, he said, that’s all a team effort with a co-worker and a supervisor.
He arrived in Pendleton on Oct. 1. The barren and tawny landscape of Eastern Oregon in autumn did not put him off.
“I’m kind of used to this type of area,” he said, explaining the wilderness less than an hour’s drive from the San Francisco Bay Area resembles Eastern Oregon.
Still, he said Pendleton was not quite what he expected. The food scene, for example, impressed, as did the community feel. And the better job hours allows him to work out and have that family time. He said they enjoy movies — his personal favorites include “The English Patient,” “Old School” and “First Blood” — and they recently took in the Live Nativity on Dec. 16 at Roy Raley Park.
How long Pendleton remains home depends on A^3. He said he likes aerospace in general and probably will start an aerospace business. At the moment, he feels pretty grounded.
“Two kids and seven years later,” Shawn said, “the rest is history.”
