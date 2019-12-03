PENDLETON — Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton is hosting an open house at the Pendleton Warming Station and Day Center, 715 S.E. Court Ave., from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Neighbor 2 Neighbor board members will be on hand to answer questions about activities and the homeless situation in our community as well as listen to any concerns. City council member and Neighbor 2 Neighbor volunteer Carol Innes will also be present part of the time to discuss strategies the city is considering as a response to the apparent increase in local homelessness.
Cookies and coffee will be served. Neighbor 2 Neighbor encourages members of the public to stop by and learn more about the Warming Station and ways to get involved or help.
For more information about Neighbor 2 Neighbor, visit its website at www.n2npendleton.org.
