Connor.jpg

Connor Gournot saved his neighbors Donna Nagely and Steve Townsend from a house fire July 31, 2022, in Umatilla. Nagely said the 18-year-old was out cleaning his fishing line when he noticed the flames.

 Donna Nagely/Contributed Photo

UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor.

Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend's Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.

