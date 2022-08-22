Connor Gournot saved his neighbors Donna Nagely and Steve Townsend from a house fire July 31, 2022, in Umatilla. Nagely said the 18-year-old was out cleaning his fishing line when he noticed the flames.
UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor.
Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend's Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
The grill in the yard had caught fire. The propane tank was shooting flames at the house.
Connor Gournot, 18, had been outside cleaning his fishing line, Nagely said. When he saw a plume of smoke coming from his neighbor's house, he at first assumed they were having a barbecue. Once he looked over the fence, however, he understood the gravity of the situation.
Nagely said Gournot rushed into the house to warn the occupants. Townsend was sound asleep at the time, and Nagely was reading. Alerted, the two quickly got ready to leave. By the time they were exiting the house, flames were nipping at the walls.
"Steve was a firefighter," Nagely said, "and even he said that fire moved fast."
As soon as it started, Nagely said the fire was over; the two walked over to Gournot's house and saw the house go up in flames. It still stands two weeks later, a hollow shell of what it once was. In the whirlwind of flames, several pictures and memories were lost.
"You always think, 'if the house burns this is what I'm going to take,'" Nagely said. "You just don't have that time."
Nagely and Townsend have relocated to Nagely's residence but neither of them will forget the hero that saved them. Just three days after the fire, Nagely wrote a letter detailing the events and showing her gratitude for Gournot's heroism.
"Thank you for your valiant effort, Connor," she wrote. "We are alive because you cared."
