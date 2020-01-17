ATHENA — Tygh Campbell was just trying to feed the cows at his Athena ranch Wednesday night when he hopped on his tractor to brave the treacherous winds and whiteout conditions along Highway 334.
Though most of the region’s snow had fallen the day before, driving conditions only worsened by Wednesday night as 40 mph winds covered the already frozen roadways with flurries of snow that greatly reduced visibility.
The conditions forced the Oregon Department of Transportation to keep Interstate 84 between Pendleton and Ontario and Highway 11 between Pendleton and Milton-Freewater closed overnight, leading to many people opting for alternative routes off the major roadways.
By Wednesday night, many of those trying to traverse the county’s back roads found themselves stuck in dangerous conditions, where they had to rely on emergency personnel and friendly neighbors like Campbell to save them from being stranded.
“You always have to make sure your neighbors are taken care of,” Campbell said.
While on his way to feed the cows, Campbell saw a number of vehicles stuck along Highway 334 and spent the next few hours helping pull vehicles from ditches and plowing the roadway with his tractor so that they could get somewhere out of the elements.
Campbell said by the end of the night he had saved at least 10 vehicles.
“I don’t need or want any accolades,” he said. “Of course, I don’t want to be out there at 10 p.m. digging people out of the snow either. But the last thing I want is to be going out there to retrieve a corpse.”
While ODOT crews do what they can to keep major roadways drivable, secondary ones like those near Campbell’s ranch are left to the mercy of the weather.
“When you live out in our neck of the woods, it’s just part of the deal,” Campbell said.
Year after year, winter weather of some kind renders the region’s highways dangerous, Campbell said, and year after year he ends up helping people who get stuck trying to find another way to travel.
Campbell, who is a former Pendleton Round-Up director, often helps plow his neighbors’ driveways and said that he’s happy to help the travelers who need it, many of whom come from out of town and aren’t familiar with the area’s back roads. However, he’d rather that common sense prevail and have people stay off back roads, which he said are just as bad if not worse than major roadways during closures.
“If you don’t have to be on these roads, then don’t be,” he said.
Even the professionals needed some assistance getting through the challenging conditions on Wednesday night.
While other agencies like Oregon State Police and municipal police stay within their jurisdiction of the state highways or their own cities, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office handles many of the calls for help out on the area’s more remote roads.
Luckily for the responding deputies and those in need of help on Wednesday night, Umatilla Electric Cooperative had line workers tending to scattered power outages on and near Weston Mountain. And when authorities weren’t able to reach stranded vehicles themselves, the line workers stepped up and used their own snowcats to transport emergency personnel to the scenes of crashes.
“That’s huge,” Lt. Sterrin Holcomb said. “Those are things that make a big difference.”
According to Umatilla Electric Cooperative representative Steve Meyers, the company’s crews are trained to protect themselves and avoid becoming a liability to first responders in the event of an emergency. But when called upon to help, crews are able to assist if possible.
“We are appreciative when our crews go above and beyond the call of duty,” Meyers wrote in an email. “And [we’re] grateful when they are able to help in any way.”
When it comes to helping agencies coordinate responses, Umatilla County Emergency Manager Thomas Roberts said the county primarily takes a support role during severe winter weather.
“Generally speaking, we’ll monitor conditions and step in to provide support to response agencies and coordinate with local and state resources,” Roberts said.
Roberts said the county’s emergency management department, which is housed in the sheriff’s office, has some of its own resources, such as two ATVs that are equipped with traction tires to help reach stuck vehicles in remote areas. One is also outfitted to transport people if needed.
Roberts added the department has access to the county’s search and rescue team, which has a snowmobile and other resources they can deploy too. The department also works closely with the county’s road department and ODOT for coordinating road closures and traffic issues.
Both lanes of Interstate 84 from Pendleton to Ontario opened by 7:30 a.m. Thursday, while Highway 204 and Highway 245 remained closed to all but local traffic until later in the day, according to ODOT.
Tom Strandberg, a spokesman for ODOT, said traffic remained slow along I-84 and advised travelers to expect delays and to stay off of it if possible.
Standberg said Highway 11 between Pendleton and Milton-Freewater opened earlier Thursday morning, though he wasn’t sure exactly when.
But as the roads begin to thaw and road conditions improve, Roberts said the county’s emergency management department has more work to do.
“My office has to maintain the big picture,” he said. “More snow means more snowpack, which means more that will melt in the spring.”
The department will work alongside the National Weather Service and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to analyze how this week’s winter storms may influence future events, Roberts said, so the county is prepared for whatever emergency strikes next.
