umatillapolicenews_001.jpg
Buy Now

Officials with the Umatilla Police Department and city of Umatilla are defendants in a $26 million lawsuit alleging former police Sgt. Bill Wright did little to investigate the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in 2018. An amendment lawsuit filed Friday, April 14, 2023, alleges Wright also did not investigae a 2022 report of a sexual assault during a Umatilla High School trip to Houston.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

UMATILLA — The federal lawsuit alleging former Umatilla police Sgt. Bill Wright failed to investigate the rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2018 now claims he failed to investigate another teen girl’s report of sexual assault in 2022.

The latest accusation against Wright came Friday, April 14, when attorneys Terry Scannell, of Beaverton, and Patrick Gregg, of the Pendleton-based firm Corey, Byler & Rew LLP, filed an amended complaint, which seeks more than $26 million — approximately $100,000 in damages, $2.5 million for emotional distress damages and $23.5 million in punitive damages.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.