HERMISTON — The Hermiston Police Department has a new app that allows users to view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their smartphones.
The company tip411 developed the Hermiston PD app, which is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or on our website at www.hermiston.or.us/police.
“In partnership with our diverse community, our mission is to create and maintain a safe environment with the reduction of crime through problem-oriented and community-based policing strategies,” Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said in a press release. “We believe our new Hermiston PD app from tip411 will help us do just that by working together with our residents to maintain a high quality of life for those who live and visit our community.”
The new app is a powerful tool for community members and police, enabling the public to share an anonymous tip with police and allowing officers to respond to create an anonymous two-way conversation. This can include photos and videos.
“We’ve listened to feedback from partners like the Hermiston Police Department and have built a more advanced and innovative product to help departments better engage their communities,” according to tip411 President Terry Halsch. “The Hermiston PD app will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime.”
The Hermiston PD app and tip411 text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips. There is no way to identify the sender if they wish to remain anonymous. The app, however, asks if senders want to provide location information.
Those without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cellphone to police by texting keyword HPDTIP and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips also can be submitted via the department’s website at www.hermiston.or.us/HPDTips.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.