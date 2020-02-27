PENDLETON — Tucked away in Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that the state was awarding more than $11 million to Northeast Oregon for flood relief, Brown threw her support behind a seemingly unrelated piece of legislation — House Bill 4090.
The bill would add Pendleton to a pilot program that allows cities to expand the areas where it can develop as long as its for affordable housing, a topic that’s taken on more urgency after the flood primarily affected low-income communities in the Riverside neighborhood.
The bill would allow Pendleton to temporarily bypass a rule that has hampered housing growth in recent years.
The issue has its root in the 1970s, when the Legislature and Gov. Tom McCall passed new land-use laws that effectively created two sets of boundaries for each city in Oregon.
City limits encompassed the area where cities provide services like utilities and public safety, while the urban growth boundary placed limits on where cities could expand urban development, like housing.
The law was meant to constrain urban sprawl while protecting farmland and open spaces, but Pendleton’s urban growth boundary has remained stagnant while the city’s need for new housing grows.
Testifying in front of the House Human Services and Housing Committee on Feb. 10, state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, who’s cosponsoring the HB 4090 with Rep. Greg Barreto, R-Cove, explained Pendleton’s need for more housing.
“I’ve heard from constituents that they have to choose between driving over 100 miles each day, renting a hotel room or sleeping in their car because they can’t find housing in Pendleton close to their employment,” he said.
When Pendleton has tried to get the state to expand the city’s urban growth boundary in the past, the state told city officials that there were still undeveloped spots on the map and denied their request.
But Pendleton Community Development Director Tim Simons told the committee the blank spots on the map looked different than the situation on the ground, where the undeveloped land was often too rocky, too steep, or too far away from utilities to make it feasible for a housing development.
“It’s become almost a joke for the department, which is, ‘When a developer comes to town, just remind them that all the easy stuff is gone,’” he said.
Under the bill, Pendleton would be added to a pilot program that was originally established by the Legislature in 2016. The program was meant to include two cities, one with a population of more than 25,000 people and one under.
While the program selected Bend in 2018 to meet its big city requirement, it never found a small city counterpart. The Legislature ended up passing a bill that added Redmond, population: 26,215.
By adding Pendleton, Barreto told the committee that the bill would restore the original mission of the pilot program.
That was also one of the reasons why it drew support from 1000 Friends of Oregon, an organization dedicated to supporting the state’s land-use laws.
While 1000 Friends has been opposed to some of the previous efforts to relax urban growth laws, Deputy Director Mary Kyle McCurdy said the city had made good faith efforts to expand housing in its current boundaries and the group was eager to see how the pilot program could help a rural community meet its housing needs.
The bill has institutional support as well: HB 4090 sailed through the House of Representatives on a unanimous vote and it was set for a floor vote in the Senate before the bicameral GOP walkout forced the Legislature to halt all business.
With the governor already supporting the bill, its greatest obstacle might be a lack of quorum.
Even if the bill does end up passing, Simons said in an interview on Tuesday that there are still several more steps to expanding the urban growth boundary.
Pendleton would need to identify properties outside the boundary where the property owner is open to partnering with a developer for affordable housing.
Simons said some of the more developable land outside of the urban growth boundary is in the floodplain near McKay Creek, and in light of the creek flooding in 2019 and the Umatilla River flooding this year, it may not be a good idea to develop housing in that area.
