UMATILLA COUNTY — Children on the east side of the state are seeing more access to dental care than their western counterparts, according to a new study released by Oregon Health & Science University.
The study utilizes Oregon Health Authority data to determine how many children on the Oregon Health Plan had access to any dental services or preventative dental services. Statewide, about half of the kids enrolled had access to dental care like cleanings and fluoride treatments in 2018.
"Difficulty accessing these services at a dentist’s office or in the community can place children at risk of complicated problems later on," the report states.
More than 60% of children in Umatilla County, who were enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan in 2018, received at least one dental service that year. Ten percent of those kids receive services through a school program.
Morrow County had the second highest average in the state with more than 70% of children on state health insurance receiving any kind of dental service.
One-fifth of those children received services through a school program.
"Low-income children are less likely to visit a dentist than their higher-income peers, making policies to improve dental care access especially important for this population," the report states.
The study precedes a bill slated to hit the Oregon House floor this coming legislative session. It would require school districts to incorporate oral health into curriculum and also provide access to federal funding for dental programs through the Oregon Health Authority.
The bill is sponsored by more than a dozen lawmakers, including Senator Bill Hansell, R-Athena.
In recent years, the Oregon Community Foundation helped provide grants for children's dental health programs, including to the Pendleton-based Intermountain Educational Service District and to the Eastern Oregon Healthy Living Alliance.
But according to a statement released in part by the Foundation, those grants are set to sunset this year.
