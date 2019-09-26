PENDLETON — The Pendleton Center for the Arts recently arranged for the installation of two sets of binoculars on the Main Street Bridge. The binoculars, funded by a grant from Umatilla County and several private donors, are free for the public to use and provide opportunities for viewing wildlife along a section of the Umatilla River.
Roberta Lavadour, the executive director of the Pendleton Center for the Arts, says that the project has been in the works for several years now, however, it was not until more recently that things took off.
“We’ve been looking for ways to get people to come downtown and across the bridge and this fit the bill,” said Lavadour. “The river through town is one of the most overlooked, beautiful resources we have and we wanted to encourage the engagement with nature.”
The same ideas ring true for several of the donors who supported the project. For Jack Simons, an avid bird watcher and member of the Pendleton Bird Club, the binoculars are about providing people in the community the opportunity to learn about the wildlife around them. He says that everyone from children to senior citizens can benefit from the learning opportunity.
“This is going to be a game changer for those who haven’t been able to experience birds like this,” he said. “It gives the community access to a resource that they otherwise wouldn’t have.”
According to Simons, the Pendleton Bird Club has identified more than 135 different species of birds along the Pendleton Riverfront Parkway, making it an ideal spot to bird watch and look for other animals.
Retired teacher Peg Willis chose to donate to the project for many of the same reasons, however, she also appreciates that the binoculars are free to use. She says that because they are free they encourage people to slow down and enjoy the moment for what it is.
“When I was approached about the project I was on board right away,” she said. “Now, each time I walk by I just have to stop and take a look through them.”
The binoculars, manufactured by SeeCoast Manufacturing Company in Alabama, feature 10x magnification and automatic focusing for objects further than 35 feet away, according to the company’s website. Lavadour says that a lot of research went into picking out the appropriate binoculars for the application and that the arts center reached out to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota for recommendations.
While the binoculars provide a way for people to view wildlife, Lavadour says there is still more to do until the project is completed. The next phase of the project is to install a series of interpretive panels on the bridge that feature information on the Umatilla River ecosystem and the animals that can be found there. The panels will feature original artwork by local artist Hiroko Cannon and the stands are being built by Richard Mayer at Blue Mountain Machine and Welding. Lavadour expects that the interpretive panels will most likely be in place within the next four to five weeks.
Although much of the project’s nearly $7,000 price tag was covered by private donations ranging from $100 to $1,200, the Pendleton Center for the Arts received a Umatilla County Economic Development Grant for $2,250. The largest private donation was made on behalf of the late Dr. Betty Klepper, a retired scientist at the USDA Columbia Plateau Conservation Research Center in Pendleton. Klepper passed away last October.
The grant and donations covered the purchase, manufacturing and artist’s fees for the project, while the installation was provided by the city of Pendleton. Following their installation, the city of Pendleton took possession of the binoculars for liability and upkeep.
In addition to the binoculars on the Main Street Bridge, the Pendleton Center for the Arts has acquired a set of traditional binoculars that visitors can check out for walking along the Pendleton Riverfront Parkway to observe wildlife along the downtown stretch of the Umatilla River.
