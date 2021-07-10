PENDLETON — The start data and salary are set for Blue Mountain Community College’s eighth president.
Having announced his hiring in June, the BMCC Board of Education unanimously voted to approve a contract with Mark Browning at a Wednesday, July 7, meeting. Currently the vice president of college relations at West Idaho College, Browning will begin working full-time at Blue Mountain Sept. 7. The college will pay Browning $161,000 per year for his services.
Calling in to the virtual meeting, Browning said he was “absolutely thrilled and tickled” to secure the job and was excited to get to work.
The contract, which was negotiated between Browning and board Chair Jane Hill, also includes an expansive benefits package. Besides health insurance for Browning, his spouse and a dependent, he receives 20 days of vacation per year, a $500 per month expense stipend and a vehicle and gas card for college business. Additionally, Browning will get free access to the college’s weight room, athletic facilities and home games for seven years after his employment ends.
A first-time college president, Browning agreed to several training provisions. For his first year on the job, Browning will be required to meet with a mentor or coach and a small group of board members.
Although Browning won’t start working for Blue Mountain full time until September, his contract starts Aug. 1 to account for some college business. Interim President Connie Green told the board that Browning has agreed to take leave from his current job to attend an administrative conference in Oregon. During that time, BMCC will pay Browning $617 per day.
Green said she will meet with Browning on a weekly basis during the transition process to catch him up on the college’s operations.
When Browning takes the helm Sept. 7, it will be the first time Blue Mountain has had a permanent president since February, when former President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier resigned abruptly, citing personal health issues.
Blue Mountain Community College has endured a tumultuous 2021, including multiple rounds of layoffs, an administrative reorganization and a significant decrease in student enrollment intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hill led the board through the presidential search process and one of her last acts as chair was to approve Browning’s contract. Afterward, the board unanimously voted to shift Hill to vice chair and elevate board member Don Rice to chair.
