PENDLETON – The East Oregonian, in conjunction with the Umatilla County Historical Society released a new hardcover pictorial history book entitled “Umatilla County Memories: A Pictorial History of the mid-1800s through 1939” on Saturday morning at the Heritage Station Museum in Pendleton.
The book is comprised of scanned images from private collections, museums, the Library of Congress and aims to explore an era from which images are not as readily available. The East Oregonian published the book in partnership with The Pediment Group, a printing company based in Battle Ground, Washington, specializing in pictorial history books.
EO Media Group Regional Publisher Chris Rush said the goal of the book was to provide a pre-World War II look at Umatilla County. He said the era is one that people don’t usually see pictures from because often the pictures are in private collections or lost.
“We wanted all areas of the county to be covered as best as possible,” he said. “I think it gives a lot of pride to folks in this community.”
Rush said community support was integral in bringing the book together and that input and outreach from the Umatilla County Historical Society and Tamástslikt Cultural Institute were key in properly representing the county.
“As we acquired photos and curated the book we wanted to make sure that the tribes were well represented in every facet of the book,” Rush said. “We wanted to recognize that they had been here for hundreds of years before white settlers.”
The Umatilla County Historical Society offered up its collection of thousands of historical images for the book. Kari Brooks, the executive director of the historical society, said that to her the book was about keeping history alive.
“This goes along well with our mission of preserving, collecting and telling the story of Umatilla County,” she said. “We want to tell what happened in the past and how it came to be.”
Wayne Low was another key contributor to the book by offering up his collection of images from the early days of Umatilla County. Low’s collection was compiled over decades of collecting images and postcards.
“I started off going to the expos in Portland and that’s where I started finding some of the really good stuff,” he said. “You could buy one of those photos for $1 or $2.”
Low said it was difficult to pick a favorite image in the book, however he felt those involving agriculture and the history of farming best represented Umatilla County.
Several people wandering through the Heritage Station Museum on Saturday took the opportunity to browse through or purchase copies of the book. Alivia Fine browsed through the book as an opportunity to see what the county was like long before she was born.
“I think that it's really cool because it shows our heritage and how things used to be," said Fine.
