LA GRANDE — A store specializing in selling CBD products celebrated its grand opening on Friday in La Grande.
Nugget CBD, a company with locations in Ontario and in Idaho owned by Jenny and Justin Long of Baker City, offers CBD (cannabidiol) in various forms at a new shop next to the Local Harvest Eatery and Pub on Island Avenue. Angela Lees, Jenny Long’s sister-in-law, manages the store.
“All of our stuff is for health and wellness, not recreational use,” Lees said.
Products at the store contain less that 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that gives the feeling of being high. The low level is a requirement of federal law.
CBD and THC are two natural compounds in plants of the Cannabis genus. CBD can be extracted from hemp or from marijuana. Hemp plants are cannabis plants that contain less than 0.3% THC, while marijuana plants are cannabis plants that contain higher concentrations of THC.
CBD products have been said to relieve pain and anxiety and help with sleep.
“I think the biggest issue will be getting people to get past the perception it is marijuana,” Lees said. “(CBD) is a health and wellness product and not anything to be ashamed of.”
While other stores in La Grande sell items containing CBD, including Nature’s Pantry and Desires, Nugget CBD is the only store in town selling only these products.
“I saw a need in the community with people having to drive all the way to Pendleton to purchase specific CBD products,” Lees said. “The more we talked to people in the area, the more we found everyone was taking it.”
Larry Murphy of La Grande has used products containing cannabidiol in the past to help when he was fighting cancer. He attended the grand opening to see what is now locally available.
“I had cancer twice, and I heard there were a lot of benefits to CBD,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the chemotherapy made eating difficult, and after using some of the CBD candies he was able to eat again.
Lees uses CBD herself to help with sleep and said she has seen products help with pain.
“I see people come in who are in so much pain, and it breaks my heart,” Lees said. “I want to do what I can to help them.”
