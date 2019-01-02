Newly-elected Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer takes his oath of office Wednesday at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton. Shafer's mother, Kathryn Dale Shafer, a municipal judge and city manager for the town of Nehalem, administered the oath. Dozens packed themselves into the large meeting room, including Shafer's family and many from the sheriff's office, where he worked until recently.
Shafer said the Bible he swore on came from his family.
"I asked my dad if I could use this," he told the crowd. "He said yes."
After the oath, Shafer took his seat on the board with commissioners George Murdock and Bill Elfering. Shafer said he looks forward to serving the public, and Murdock adjourned the meeting and invited everyone to enjoy some pastries and refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.