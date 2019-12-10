PENDLETON — Two vacant buildings on opposite sides of town could see new life in the months ahead.
On Thursday, the Pendleton Planning Commission will hear requests from applicants looking to fill the vacated Gilbert Auto property at 2470 S.E. Court Ave. and the old U.S. Forest Service office at 2601 S.W. Hailey Ave.
Developer Justin Pratt of Richland, Wash., wants to turn the former headquarters for the Umatilla National Forest, shuttered since 2012, into a 33-unit apartment complex.
Pratt will go before the commission to get a conditional use approval, rezone the property to a medium density residential zone, and replat the property to combine some surrounding properties.
In an interview Monday, Pratt listed several reasons why he was interested in the property: it came at the right price, the building was located near Interstate 84 and had a scenic viewpoint, and Pendleton’s continual need for more housing.
Pratt said his investing company will be buying the property from Premium Rental LLC, a Pendleton company that bought the land for $110,000 in July.
Pratt said most of his experience is in rehabbing homes, but he also owns his own construction company. He is working with a project manager who has experience with multimillion-dollar projects.
“The numbers made sense, so we’re going to move forward,” he said.
Converting a former office building that’s been empty for seven years into apartments will not be a simple task. Pratt intends to completely gut the building, installing new plumbing, electrical, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
Once complete, Pratt said the complex will house mostly two-bedroom apartments with a mix of one- and three-bedroom units.
Each unit will be 850-square feet and range from $900 to $1,200 per month.
If he gets commission approval, Pratt plans to hit the ground running, completing the first 10 units this summer with plans to build approximately 10 more every six months until the complex is complete.
The forest service was located on Hailey from 1967 to 2012, when the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation built a new facility and successfully bid to have the forest headquarters move onto tribal land.
The old Gilbert Auto car dealership on Southeast Court has also been without an occupant for several years.
But officials with Tum-A-Lum Lumber liked the property’s visibility on a busy street and extra space it could afford the business.
Tum-A-Lum is applying for conditional use approval from the planning commission to turn the former dealership into a building materials retail store.
Dana Cowart, Tum-A-Lum vice president of regional general manager, said the business has occupied its 432 S.E. Dorion Ave. for nearly a century, but the new property would allow it to expand its services.
The Court property has about 3 acres of developable land, more than double the amount available at Tum-A-Lum’s current site.
Under Tum-A-Lum’s plans, the company would remodel the large retail building into a building materials store and another building into a sales floor and offices.
Cowart said the new layout would allow Tum-A-Lum to make a greater focus on retail. The business is also considering turning another unoccupied building into a garden center, but Cowart said that plan isn’t as definitive.
“It’s something we’re interested in if the stars align,” he said.
Cowart said the sale of the property to Tum-A-Lum is contingent on planning commission approval, and if it gets the nod on Thursday, the company plans to move to the new site over the summer.
Gilbert Auto bought four Pendleton car dealerships in 2007 and 2008 and consolidated its operations at the Court Avenue property. Before shutting its doors in 2013, Gilbert was investigated by the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles for not following title and registration rules, and was sued by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for allegedly failing to make payments on trade-in cars.
The commission will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
