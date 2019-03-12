Pilot Rock’s new elderly care facility could open this summer.
Kari Wilson lives in the small town south of Pendleton and in October 2018 bought the old Baptist church on Southwest Street and the adjacent building at 585 S.W. Birch St. for about $200,000. She has been working since then to renovate and reopen the two structures as the Eudora Wilson House.
“We want to put in a senior care facility that will be licensed by the state,” she said.
Wilson said she began her career in care in 1995 when she worked for Umatilla Count’s detoxification program. From there she worked at the the long-closed state psychiatric center in Pendleton and the former Blue Mountain Recovery Center, the Pendleton facility that treated addicts and the mentally ill. Since June 2015, she has cared for her mother-in-law, Eudora Wilson. When the new, eponymous-named facility opens, Kari Wilson said her mother-in-law wants to move in.
“I think she wants to be around people her age,” she said.
Much of the renovation is taking place in the building next to the church, where contractors are erecting bedroom walls and already installed walk-in showers and are working on a kitchen complete with a commercial gas stove. The center will house up to 14 people, she said, including couples.
“Some places don’t, and that splits them up,” she said. “I hate to see that happen.”
The church next door has a shiny new laminate floor, and the old stage there will serve as performance space or to display movies from a digital projector. And the church steeple is coming down.
“I want it to be a facility, not a church,” Wilson said.
The biggest part of the project is the construction of a hall to connect the church to the building. Wilson estimated the overhaul of everything will cost north of $300,000.
Wilson asked the Pilot Rock City Council at its March 5 meeting to approve a conditional use permit to operate the facility, which would be the only one of its kind in the town of about 1,500. City recorder Teri Bacus said a nearby property owner objected to the care center unless Wilson was willing to make some concessions, such as a fence. They reached an agreement, Bacus said, and the council voted unanimously for the permit.
“We’re very exited about it,” she said. “We don’t have a facility and we have a lot of seniors."
The endeavor also is adding 12-15 jobs, including kitchen and care staff. Wilson stressed the Eudora Wilson House is going to provide employees with on-site day care.
“I was a single parent,” she said. “I know how hard child care was. … I figured if I offered that, people would come to work.”
Her daughter, Taylor Gill, will provide the day care. Her son, Travis Vernon, attends Blue Mountain Community College to become a dietary specialist and will work in the center’s kitchen. Her other daughter, Whitney Vernon, is learning the ropes to run the center.
The construction could wrap up as soon as April. Then comes the state inspection. Wilson said she is going through the inches-thick binder to learn 500 pages of regulations the state requires for senior care facilities. Wilson said the goal is to take clients no later than August, but if they keep up the pace and pass the state’s inspection, they could open as soon as May or June.
