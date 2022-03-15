MORROW COUNTY — Both seats on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners up for election this year will be heavily contested.
Position 2 incumbent Melissa Lindsay switched to the open Position 3 race and will face competition from Jeff Wenholz of Irrigon.
Wenholz, who lists himself as self-employed, serves on a number of volunteer committees for the county, including Morrow County’s planning commission, budget committee and solid waste advisory committee.
Lindsay, the owner of Turner Ranch in Heppner, was elected to a special six-year term as Morrow County government was transitioning from a court-style government to a board of commissioners. Lindsay was elected judge but was sworn in as a commissioner for Position 3 and is now up for a standard four-year term for Position 3.
The son of former Morrow County Judge Terry Tallman, Jonathan Tallman of Boardman dropped out of the race for Position 3 ahead of the filing deadline. He made a couple of runs at local office before, having lost races for Boardman mayor in 2020 and Port of Morrow commissioner in 2021.
Position 2 was an open race due to the retirement of incumbent Commissioner Don Russell, but Lindsay’s switch meant Position 3 became the truly open race. Three men are competing to fill the void.
Mike McNamee is an Irrigon farmer with experience serving on the Morrow County Soil & Water Conservation District. Gus Peterson is an Ione farmer who graduated from Oregon State University in 2020, and David Sykes is a Heppner business owner who operates publishing and real estate companies.
Because there’s only two candidates in the field, Morrow County voters will decide between Lindsay and Wenholz for Position 3 during the May 17 primary. In the three-way race for Position 2, the winner will need to amass more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff held during the Nov. 8 general election.
The only other countywide race on the ballot is for county assessor. Incumbent Mike Gorman is running unopposed, and because the position is considered a constitutional office, his name won’t appear on the ballot until November.
