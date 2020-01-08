PENDLETON — As the city of Pendleton approached two years without a permanent fire chief, the city removed the interim tag from Fire Chief Jim Critchley.
Mayor John Turner swore in Critchley at a Pendleton City Council meeting on Tuesday night, reading off a long list of Critchley’s accolades and awards before administering the oath.
“I like where I’ve landed,” Critchley said in front of a full audience.
He came to Pendleton as the interim fire chief in August from Tucson, where he had just retired as fire chief of the second largest city in Arizona.
In an interview before the meeting, Critchley said he accepted the city’s offer to take the permanent position because he liked the community and wasn’t ready to stop working yet.
City Manager Robb Corbett said after the meeting that the Western Fire Chiefs Association recommended Critchley for the interim position after the city found the pool of applicants for fire chief lacking.
Corbett said he liked Critchley’s experience and ability, offering him the permanent position without reopening the application process, although he did pass a background check.
Critchley now fills a position that has become a revolving door in the past decade. Including interim appointments, the department was led by eight different people in the last nine years.
The last interim fire chief, Paul Berardi, lasted less than a year before deciding to return to his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.
The last permanent fire chief, Mike Ciraulo, abruptly retired in 2018.
Although Ciraulo and city leadership declined to comment on the reason behind the former chief’s departure at the time, Ciraulo’s performance evaluations revealed disagreements over the the fire chief position’s subordination to the police chief, who oversees both the fire and police departments as the public safety director.
Critchley acknowledged that there had been some past consternation over the management structure, but added that one of his best bosses was an assistant city manager who was also a retired police chief.
“I just don’t see it as an issue,” he said.
Corbett said Police Chief Stuart Roberts will continue to oversee the fire department, although he expects him to relinquish the role “at some point.”
With the interim tag removed, Critchley can now make his own mark on the fire department.
One of first orders of business will be to replace former Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Penninger, who Critchley said volunteered to leave administration and go into the firefighting ranks.
While the assistant chief has typically also held fire marshal duties, Critchley said he’ll take on the fire marshal job so that the new hire can focus on operations and administrative tasks.
Critchley is also tasked with hiring a recruitment and retention officer made possible by a $298,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In turn, the officer is expected to spend the next four years finding a way to boost the department’s reserve firefighters, which would help the department respond to the fires with larger numbers and decrease its reliance on mutual aid.
Beyond personnel, Critchley said he’d also like to see the department focus on fire risk reduction.
He added that this could be done by bolstering the department’s messaging on social media and the internet.
Critchley wasn’t the only firefighter who received a promotion Tuesday night. After being sworn in by Mayor Turner, Critchley turned around and administered oaths to Jeremy Keene and Jared Uselman, who were promoted to captain and lieutenant, respectively.
As fire chief, Critchley will earn $199,232 per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.