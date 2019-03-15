Tech Tech Goose Gaming will open its doors in Hermiston on Thursday.
The new gaming lounge, located at 182 E. Main St., will offer a pay-by-the-hour gaming experience with a variety of consoles and virtual reality options.
Owner Douglas Sanders is an Army National Guard veteran and former TRCI correctional officer, who was born and raised in Hermiston. He said he and his wife are "highly involved" with youth at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
"We realized there's nothing for them to do here," he said. "There's the bowling alley and the movie theater and that's about it."
Sanders said he hoped young people in the community decide to come spend time at Tech Tech Goose Gaming. He plans to provide consoles ranging from Xbox One to Nintendo Switch, tabletop games such as Dungeons and Dragons, and a "full-immersion" virtual reality gaming system. He also hopes to bring in a professional gamer from the Tri-Cities to teach classes on how to make money from gaming.
Different levels of memberships will help frequent users save money, but non-members will pay $9 per hour for most gaming and $20 per virtual reality session. Hours are 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information visit the Tech Tech Goose Gaming Facebook page or call Sanders at 541-720-5808.
