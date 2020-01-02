BOARDMAN — Drivers on Interstate 84 may have spotted construction for a new hotel in Boardman recently.
The 64-room Boardman Sleep Inn Hotel is expected to open this spring. It is located on the south side of I-84 just off exit 164.
The project benefitted from technical assistance, financing, market analysis and other help through a collaboration of Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center, Community Bank, the Small Business Administration, the city of Boardman, Umatilla Electric Cooperative, the Morrow Development Corporation and the Port of Morrow.
"This shows what can happen when all of your economic development partners work together," said Greg Smith, director of the EOU-SBDC.
According to a news release from the SBDC, the hotel is expected to create about 30 new jobs in Boardman once complete. Smith said the project will also "help spur retail and commercial development" around it.
"I think in the next four to five years, people will see an economic boom in those sectors in Boardman," he said.
In a news release, EOU president Tom Insko and business college dean Edward Henninger said the project was an example of the positive impact that the college's Small Business Development Center was having on the region. The center gives assistance to entrepreneurs in the form of confidential advice, financial help, trainings, government contract assistance and more.
“This announcement represents yet another proud moment for EOU and the SBDC in our shared quest to serve as an economic engine for our region while providing opportunities for our students to gain hands-on learning experiences through internships, professional development and real-world projects,” Henninger said.
